Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Crescent Energy Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.31 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 139,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 151.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
