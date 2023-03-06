Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMOT opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $713.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
