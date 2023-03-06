Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $713.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 113,500.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

