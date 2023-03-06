Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $119.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,489,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGND stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

