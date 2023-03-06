Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $20.50 on Monday. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,025.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

Red Violet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,946,000 after buying an additional 237,792 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 200,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.