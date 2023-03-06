Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ RDVT opened at $20.50 on Monday. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,025.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.
In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Red Violet, Inc engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
