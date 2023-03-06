Campbell Soup (CPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.90-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.90-3.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.0 %

CPB opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.