OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

