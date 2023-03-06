VSE (VSEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VSE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $57.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $742.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at VSE

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

