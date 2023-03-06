Xeris Biopharma (XERS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XERS opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $196.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 331,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 92,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

