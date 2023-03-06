CPI Card Group (PMTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of PMTS opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $42.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
