Vita Coco (COCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $956.79 million, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

COCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

