CSFB Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$9.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

CG stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

