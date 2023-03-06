VersaBank (VBNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect VersaBank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on VersaBank in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

