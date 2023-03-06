THOR Industries (THO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect THOR Industries to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. THOR Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.40-$8.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.40-8.70 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts expect THOR Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $92.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 356.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

