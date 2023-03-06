KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.98 on Monday. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 138,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 302,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About KORU Medical Systems

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

