Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB cut their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

Capital Power stock opened at C$42.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$38.55 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.95%.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.