Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.75.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$42.24 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$38.55 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.95%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

