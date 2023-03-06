Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

About Crescent Point Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

