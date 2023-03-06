Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$35.50 to C$34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$23.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.02. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$18.42 and a twelve month high of C$30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.