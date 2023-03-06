BMO Capital Markets Raises Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$8.50

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$7.12 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of C$422.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.71.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,815,405.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,204 shares of company stock valued at $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares valued at $64,044. Insiders own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.