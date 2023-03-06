Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company.

TSE BDI opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.61. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and sold 13,700 shares worth $64,044. Corporate insiders own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

