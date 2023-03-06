Royal Bank of Canada Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$8.57 and a twelve month high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.65.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

