TD Securities Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.44.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

AX.UN stock opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$8.57 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.65.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading

