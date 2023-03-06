AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.18.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

