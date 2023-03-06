AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$32.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.91.

ACQ opened at C$23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$20.76 and a 12-month high of C$36.50.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

