Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.80.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$752.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

