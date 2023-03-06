AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$36.25 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.91.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$23.26 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$20.76 and a twelve month high of C$36.50. The firm has a market cap of C$587.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada

About AutoCanada

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,006.56. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

