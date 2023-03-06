CIBC Trims ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 target price (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on shares of ATCO and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.75.

ATCO Price Performance

ATCO stock opened at C$40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.33. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$39.67 and a 52 week high of C$48.46.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

