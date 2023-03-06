Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.80.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.29 and a 12-month high of C$17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$752.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

About Aecon Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 142.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

