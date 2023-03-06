Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upgraded Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.80.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.20. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$17.25.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 142.31%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.