AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.91.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$23.26 on Friday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$20.76 and a one year high of C$36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.73. The firm has a market cap of C$587.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

