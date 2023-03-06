UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.87 ($22.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.97. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

