Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.87 ($22.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.97. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.