Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.53.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $228.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.87. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.