Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK stock opened at €20.87 ($22.20) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.97.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

