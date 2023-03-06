Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

