Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

