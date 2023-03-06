Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $20.13 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.