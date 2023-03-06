StockNews.com Lowers 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

8X8 Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $634.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

