StockNews.com Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum cut The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

