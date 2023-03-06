Couchbase (BASE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Couchbase has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Couchbase Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BASE opened at $16.40 on Monday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,777 shares of company stock worth $266,299. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

