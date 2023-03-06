StockNews.com Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $527.19.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $522.06 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.73.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

