Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ideal Power Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.09. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ideal Power during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

