EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.8 %
Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.41.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
