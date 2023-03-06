EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

