StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

PFIS opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

