StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %
PFIS opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.
Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
