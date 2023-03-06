StockNews.com Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47. Veritex has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

