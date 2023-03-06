TDCX (TDCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCXGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

TDCX Price Performance

TDCX stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.28. TDCX has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $10,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Earnings History for TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

