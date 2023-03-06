Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Stitch Fix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.72 million. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFIX opened at $5.05 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $559.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

