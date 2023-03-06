Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

