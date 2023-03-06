Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

