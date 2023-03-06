Verona Pharma (VRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $22.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.13. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

